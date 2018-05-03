A Cambridgeshire man has shot remarkable footage of what appears to be a mysterious UFO hovering in the sky above.

The video, filmed yesterday evening (April 22), shows a ball of light floating above the sky near Landbeach.

It appears to flicker and move.

“I went out for a cigarette before bed, it must have been about 11 o’clock at night, and I saw these two lights,” the resident, who did not wish to be identified, said.

“One was roughly 300 ft in the air and white, the other hovering just above the tree line and orange. The orange one hovered for about five minutes before disappearing out of view. The one you can see hovered for at least 15 minutes. It was still there after I got the footage and went back inside.”

He told the News that it was west of Landbeach, and he estimates it was “just two miles away”, which means the light would have been hovering almost directly above the river Cam, and eight miles north of Cambridge.

He explained how, at first, he thought it was a star.

“At first I thought it was just a star, until it started moving, but not like anything I’ve seen,” he continued.

“It darted around slightly, and went behind a tree before coming out again. It felt like it was staring at me.

“I’m quite spooked, I’m not a person who goes out looking for stuff like UFOs, but I can’t think of anything that would explain it. If it was a helicopter or aeroplane I’d have heard the engine. It could have been a drone, but I just don’t think the light looks right”.

