A pair of UFOs appeared to have visited the Gudauri ski resort in the Caucasus Mountains, Georgia.

A pair of lights was captured by a live feed camera looking up a slope. They suddenly made an appearance out of nowhere over the ski resort. The live feed also shows several people pointing to the strange bright aerial objects.

The unidentified objects appear so strange that it can be assumed it was not a natural sky phenomenon. Adding to the mystery is that the ski lift went out of control the moment the bright objects appeared.

The ski lift started to run backwards without apparent reasons at high speed. Skiers had to jump to safety, but many others failed to get off safely, felling out of the chairlift and flying through the air.

Ten people suffered injuries after the ski lift went out of control and two of them have been seriously injured, including a pregnant woman.

Many believe that the malfunction has been caused by the UFO-like bright lights over the ski area.

Three videos of the incident were posted online.

The first one shows the moment the UFOs appear over the ski resort. The second and third videos show the terrifying moments the ski lift goes out of control and people flying through the air.



Comments

comments