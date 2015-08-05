A very good UFO sighting that happened over Las Vegas, Nevada back in 2015!

Witness report: I shot this video from my backyard in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, Nevada on the night of July 16, 2015. I had to remake this amazing video. Watch the UFOs and how they move and you will understand that they cannot possibly be anything conventional. The video begins with them sped up by four times so that you can see how unusual they are and then watch it at actual speed. I spent more than a year skywatching before I ever had any idea at all that these were in the northern sky and that they existed. They are doing this in restricted airspace so it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to assume that they might be ours. If they aren’t ours then whose are they, where are they from and why are they allowed to do this?

Author (UFOs Over Vegas – Steven Barone @ YouTube)