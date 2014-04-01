New footage of a bright saucer-shaped UFO over Ft. Collins, Colorado. Filmed on 15th August 2017.

Witness report: I drive a truck from Colorado to Wyoming four times a week. I take a break returning from Wyoming usually at this same spot, Hwy 287 at Ted’s Place. I took a short nap and when I awoke I saw multiple craft in the valley in front of me. I grabbed my phone and tried to get pictures but it was too dark and the camera kept shutting off. I pulled out a digital camera and it kept shutting off, after about five tries I started recording the video. The same craft were there every night for weeks but seemed to move west toward the mountain.I believe they were searching for something. The sightings were a about the same time every morning. There were many craft from real small to larger like the one in the video.