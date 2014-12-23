Atlanta, Georgia UFO sighting of a cigar-shaped object happened on 15th May 2017.

Witness report: It came out of a cloud, rotating slowly and went into another cloud. I was leaving work around 6pm and as I was walking to my car on the rooftop deck this large object caught my eye. I looked up and stared in disbelief as this large greyish cylinder shaped object slowly rotated length wise and was moving very slowly from one cloud into the next. It was a bright sunny summer afternoon with lots of big clouds in the sky. The object was that dark grey color like the cloud it came from. It was moving very slowly into the next set of clouds.

Witness report (source: MUFON)