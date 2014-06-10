Ben Emlyn-Jones is a former hospital porter and current on line radio broadcaster, vlogger and blogger. His now independent show “HPANWO Radio” has been broadcast on several popular networks such as Planet X and Critical Mass. He also speaks a seminars across the UK.

While Ben was a hospital porter he came to realize that the world is not what he thought it was, fired for his views he indulged deeper into subjects such as government cover-ups, the paranormal, and UFO’s, concluding they are very real and extremely important.

THA Talks has continued to grow as a weekly/fortnightly produced podcast series of interviews indulging in topics generally considered marginal, strange, controversial, or esoteric and occult. Standing by the idea of creating a platform where people can share their views free of judgement. “Free thoughts and Open Minds” is more than a tagline; it’s the principle behind the project.

