Here’s one interesting footage of a bright UFOs (unidentified flying objects) hovering near Alexandra Palace in London. This happened on 14th August 2017.

Witness report: Not planes or stars. Didn’t move in the sky for about 5 mins and stayed directly next to each other. 15 mins later we heard a huge bang that sounded like fireworks, but it was about 10pm in a park with no sign of fireworks / anyone who could cause a bang. Eventually they disappeared