Camera Lenses Caught UFO Accidentally in Tatry mountains in Poland Joe R June 10, 2018 Articles, Latest update, UFO Shoot last year september in Tatry mountains in Poland. Oryginal picture plus zoom crops with changed white levels I made the photos Eye Witness said: I was trekking in Polish mountains september last year. The picture was took on the peak of mount “Giewont” on 1895 meters. I decided to take a panorama photo of city “Zakopane” that is below. At the time of taking this photo I did not know or see anything in the sky, it was totally clear (cloaking system?) there were no birds, planes and other objects. No chance that someone throw a rock. I chcecked the photo when I came back to my hotel and realised there is something in the sky that was invisible to my eyes at the time. Knowing there was something I couldn’t see, shocked me. I also made another pictre from different angle and there is something weird on it but it’s blurred. I don’t have video as I said the object wasn’t visible to my eyes. Camera lenses cought it accidentally This is the location of sighting -This article is credited to Michal Mielniczek Comments commentsTweetEmail