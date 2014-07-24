An agency in the Chilean government affirmed the video from a Chilean Navy helicopter demonstrating a UFO discharging something into the climate.

Jose Patricio Lay Lagos, CEFAA acting executive, said that the occurrence has been open since they can’t be sure of its inclination, not at all like alternate occasions where nature has been demonstrated. CEFAA is an organization inside Chile’s DGAC, can be contrasted with the FAA, however part of the Chilean Air Force.

As indicated by the official report Airbus Cougar AS-532, a helicopter from the Chilean Navy mounted with an infrared FLIR HD camera was watching between the port of San Antonio and Quinteros at 4:48 pm UTC on November 11, 2014. The camera administrator saw a UFO pushing ahead at a consistent speed, the same to that of the helicopter.

The pilot and the camera administrator outwardly affirmed the locating, which purportedly kept going over ten minutes.

The two officers scrutinized the Air Traffic Control, however their radar neglected to distinguish the puzzling flying article. They additionally had a go at grilling it in the recurrence intended for these cases, however they got no reaction from the obscure movement.

The radar control arrangement of DGAC additionally neglected to catch the question.

The CEFAA acting chief affirmed the video that made the rounds online in the main week of January to be the genuine form.

Lay clarified that their logical gathering, made out of individuals with doctorates in assorted controls, from Physics to Astronomy, are all doubters and would not bounce to wild conclusions.

Lay said that the two officers did not put forth any expressions about the episode. They just rather gave over the video and portrayed the substance of it as rather uncommon.







