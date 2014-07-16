Cigar-shaped UFO sighting was recorded in the sky above Stutensee in Germany on 11th May 2017.

Witness report: We were on the way to a sportevent (WWE Live in Stuttgart), we drove by car. On the way from Friedrichstal to Blankenloch, we saw an object which did not moved. It just hovered in the air, the object was quite in black and approximately as large as a plane but shaped like a cigarette. I thought it would be a tower but when we were came closer I saw that was not the case. We could see the object for 5 minutes until we were too far away.