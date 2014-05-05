This cigar-shaped UFO was caught on tape over Vero Beach in Florida. Filmed on 17th August 2017 but it was just recently submitted to MUFON.

Witness report: Was at Vero Beach Florida standing on our hotel balcony looking at ocean on a beautiful clear evening. Someone point out object flying over ocean and I started recording as quickly as possible. Object had no wings and it was silent as far as we could tell.