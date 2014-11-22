A VIDEO showing a former deputy sheriff claim to have seen a “flying saucer” and “dead aliens” at an alleged UFO crash site in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947, has been released.

Last month Express.co.uk exclusively revealed how the testimony of the late Charles H Forgus, former deputy sheriff of Big Springs in Howard County, Texas, was the latest person to claim to have witnessed the legendary UFO crash in the desert around the town nearly 70 years ago.

Roswell has been at the heart of the UFO scene since July 1947 after the military sensationally announced in a press release it had found the remains of a crashed flying saucer in the desert nearby.

But the following day the military retracted the statement, claiming it was in fact a damaged US Air Force air balloon.

Witnesses later came forward to say there had been alien bodies within the “crashed craft”, which along with the wreckage were then taken to a mysterious top-secret military base.

There have been claims and counter claims, including that the bodies were crash test dummies and it had been a top-secret balloon spying on the Russians.

All the confusion means it is one of the world’s biggest conspiracy theories to this day.

Mr Forgus’ account is published for the first time in the new book UFOs Today: 70 Years of Lies, Disinformation and Government Cover-Up by Dr Irena Scott, which was published by Flying Disk Press on June 1.

Now the original video of his interview, aged 81, in 1999, has been released to accompany the book.

The account appears to have remained buried until now, due to copyright issues according to Flying Disk Press publisher Phillip Mantle.

