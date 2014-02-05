This enormous Orion UFO spotted hiding in Orion’s Nebula is one of the largest UFOs reported in a while. The said Unidentified Flying Object was reported by UFOmni2012last December 11 this year which was captured by the Hubble Telescope.

The UFO was reported to be a hundred times bigger than the size of the Earth. It looked like a cigar shaped UFO hiding within the huge cloud of gas. Accordingly, anything seen in Nebulas are usually tremendously massive for us to see from the Earth.

Troy Naylor, an amateur astronomer and astrophotographer said he had filmed the same object and was also amazed.

Watch the video and see for yourself.

