Leader Valiant Thor arrived on Earth in 1957. The extraterrestrial made a request to be called Val Thor. Before turning into the outsider at the pentagon, he and his group were met by two cops from Alexandria, who drew their weapons. Leader Val maintained a strategic distance from strife. He imparted to the officers his actual expectations without talking a word. Rather he utilized clairvoyance.

Valiant Thor asked for a meeting with the pioneer of the free world, who was likewise a saint of the second world war, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower. However, the “space emissary” was conveyed first to the Pentagon for examination by the military. His uniform, which was every one of one piece, was seized. He was furnished with garments made in America. The splendid silver spacesuit was then tried independently.

Comments

comments