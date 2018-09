The mysterious, fireball-shaped appeared before midnight, prompting reports of UFO sightings in Pickering and Scarborough.

The strange glowing orb flickering in the eastern sky caused quite a stir on social media, one user said just hovered in the sky instead of moving or disappearing.

It looks like the mysterious light source, is coming from below a disk shaped object then the footage shows also a smaller orb flying away from the light source.