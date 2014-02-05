I went to the farmland around night time to film an astounding moon set over the fields and test another point of convergence I acquired for my Sony a7s camera. After two or three recordings and photos, I started recording the moonset, when a surprising sparkling light tumbled to the ground.

It looked enormous yet not that far from my region. The question was sparkling like a meteor, or a seething thing. It likely crushed in the enormous landscapes before me. The question genuinely seemed all of a sudden, much the same as a meteor/meteorite would do. It was moreover totally tranquil.

One thing about this dissent is genuinely beguiling: it truly accomplished the ground (in any occasion, the horizon). This one looked genuinely close me.

As the question in all likelihood crushed in a field I spent more than 30 minutes looking the dissent in the huge territories around me, examining the range with my auto yet I didn’t see anything.

Disregarding the way that it might have been a falling star I ‘m still not sure about it’s origin, as demonstrated by the witness who recorded the seething article in his totally open, Normandy, France on February 2, 2017.

Comments

comments