Correspondent and media identity Lee Speigel discussed UFO stories in the media, reviewed his 1978 UN introduction on the marvel, and gave a report on the most recent interesting stories he has given an account of in the course of the most recent couple of months. He eagerly rejected the idea that administration powers control how UFO stories are canvassed in the media and noticed that he has gotten no such obstruction at the Huffington Post. Despite what might be expected, he conjectured that meager covering UFO cases may probably be because of the way that these occasions once in a while form into bigger stories and, in this way, are considered insignificant by the media. In spite of the fact that Speigel communicated daunt that the ‘guests’ keep on refusing to uncover themselves, he surrendered that the youthful conduct of the human species might be the genuine reason for our absence of significant contact with these substances. Highlighted visitors likewise include: Nick Redfern