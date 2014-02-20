Here’s another fascinating film of a Huge UFO floating above Summerlin zone of Las Vegas, Nevada. This was taped on Friday, seventeenth March 2017.

Eyewitness states:

I don’t even know what to say anymore. These videos speak for themselves. The reality that most people are living right now is the true alternate reality, oblivious to what’s happening in their own airspace. We can’t continue to pretend that this amazing technology doesn’t exist any longer. Technology this advanced surely has incredible benefits for mankind. Take care of the Earth and its inhabitants.

