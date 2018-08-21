A huge cylinder UFO has been recorded in New York. The witness expressed that something weird occurred on a bright day when he saw a gigantic UFO in the sky upon he began to film the question that gradually moved advances.

The presence of this UFO comes soon after a comparative UFO showed up above Mooreesville NC, Lake Norman.

The witness who recorded a temperamental film of the UFO above Lake Norman stated: “I was grinding away and it had been raining throughout the morning. Rain at long last ceased so we went to get a watercraft from Lake Norman. At the point when came around the bend I saw this thing sitting still close.”