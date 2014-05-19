An odd looking creature was found underneath the ground in Jodhpur, India. It looked like an alien humanoid with basic human features.

This happened in Bawadi village in Rajasthan. While villagers were digging into the tube well to get water, they found something weird, which turned out to be a small human-like creature.

The picture quickly went viral on social media. a lot of people believe it to be an alien because the face looked very different and the eyes were much bigger. It was also reported that the creature did not have thumbs, which means it only had four fingers on each hand.

