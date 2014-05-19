The endeavors of a being named as Valiant Thor has been as of late revealed in beat mystery archives. Valiant Thor guaranteed that he was from an entrance world in Venus. He additionally expressed that he helped the US Armed Forces all through the Cold War in acquiring propelled extraterrestrial innovation in Area 51. Thor seemed to have shown up in numerous American army installations and was called as The Stranger at the Pentagon.

As per connivance scholars, he was by all accounts a Nordic outsider in a Caucasian human figure. He apparently resembled a common individual, yet both of his hands have six fingers. Thor guaranteed he scored 1200 when measuring his knowledge utilizing the old Stanford-Binet scale. His inward organs were purportedly not the same as people. He was apparently 500 years of age when he exited the Earth.

Several reports noted the friendship between Valiant Thor and Former American President Dwight Eisenhower. They apparently discussed matters in technology and geopolitics frequently. He allegedly left the Earth in 1959 and refused to take part in any human activities since then.

Thor’s actions and exploits are featured in a book Stranger at the Pentagon, by Dr Frank E Stranges, published in 1967 (Amazon link).

Comments

comments