New footage of a multiple lights in the sky above Las Vegas, Nevada UFO sighting.

Witness report: I shot this video from my backyard in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, Nevada on the night of January 28, 2018. I’ll keep it short by saying that “UFO Tourists” would probably be far better off watching Nellis Air Force Base instead of wasting gas, money, time and energy going out to Area 51 to try and see UFOs. Whoever puts these amazing things in the sky must laugh their rear ends off knowing that the overwhelming majority of people have no idea what’s going on right here in their own backyard and under their noses. It’s true that the best place to hide something is in plain sight. I am definitely not the only person who is aware of what goes on at Nellis.

Source (Steven Barone @ Youtube)