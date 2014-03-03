Here’s one interesting daytime footage of a bright object that was following a plane over Lincoln, New Hampshire. This was filmed on 21st April 2016 and it was just uploaded to MUFON.

Witness report: I was scrutinizing on my deck around 7 o’clock. I am educated that military pilots get ready in the mountains around where I live and I’ve for the most part thoroughly enjoyed watching them fly through. This happens always, planes and helicopters are a common finding. So I really watched the fly and did a twofold take, in light of the way that there was something following it. I rapidly thought I was seeing some intriguing plane, maybe military anyway it was not a stream. I knew it wasn’t a stream since it was very behind one. The stream it was seeking after betrayed a long contrail it, yet the UFO did not. The UFO was grabbing on a fly. No helicopter could do that. I was overpowered and luckily got out my phone in order to take a video. I watched the dissent getting on the fly for around 10 seconds when i lost them in the trees. I was outstandingly stimulated and nervous. I felt I has seen something hard to remove as an “atmosphere inflatable” or some obvious sort of flying machine. Not long after the fly and dissent left my extent of sight I saw 3 more flies and 1 helicopters going a comparative bearing (as I might want to think seeking after the UFO). I moreover got another video of those other flying machine. I might need to exhibit the video to a flight ace and potentially get an illumination. I’m exchanging to MUFON looking for after answers.

