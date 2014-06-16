Los Angeles UFO Sighting from a plane near Charlotte, NC.

In the following video L. A. Marzulli interviews Carlos and Yvette about their UFO sighting from a plane taking off from LAX.

Witness: We were on a Frontier Airplane coming from Philadelphia, PA and preparing to land in Charlotte, NC close to noon on April 7, 2017.

Our 7 year old son was sitting by the window. He told us to look out the window because he sees a spaceship in the sky.

