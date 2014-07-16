Bits of gossip about an outsider attack began to spread after seven lights that remained in one arrangement as though connected showed up in the sky over the town of Novogradovka in Odessa Oblast, Ukraine. The unusual sights raised doubts of UFO attack or appearance. One online networking client went similarly as comparing the flying shapes to a variety of the Starfleet emblem used in the Star Trek TV programs and motion pictures.

Ivan Rusev, who posted the recording on the web, guaranteed that the articles just showed up all of a sudden in the sky and stayed unmistakable for around 12-15 minutes.

There have been reports that the lights were utilized as focuses for Ukrainian marines for their preparation, however no points of interest were discharged, including what they were made of.

Inhabitants were stressed over the occurrence, however an armed force representative turned out to guarantee them that there was no explanation behind any worry.

Nonetheless, online networking clients circulated out their perspectives. One client posted that those UFOs came to guarantee what is theirs while another said that it would seem that something will undoubtedly happen.

Another witness included that it seems like gigantic fireballs influencing an arrangement at high elevation and asked for what reason to do those things show up now, what triggers them and why no reports on them some time recently.

