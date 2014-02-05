This exclusive in from Andries Riphagen of Youtube. The video not simply exhibits an awesome UFO that shows up and vanishes, in any case it shows a diminish trail behind the UFO. The dissent moves to some degree to the other side and a while later is gone. It wasn’t tumbling to earth and it was direct, so we know it was not a meteor. Its colossal however then vanishes in a heart beat. Especially odd, however to a great degree stimulating to get a report from Portugal.

Recently around 10 pm in the sky a brilliant, static light of white shading was caught “expanding and diminishing the thickness of light. Aficionado of the ovnology and partner of Ufo Portugal of the ward of Maceira, Leiria, has located and recorded in a similar place several UFOs in the space of 4 years.

