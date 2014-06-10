Here’s one new footage of a reflective ufo that was flying across the sky above Quintana Roo in Mexico last month.

Witness report: I was recently in Quintana Roo Mexico and on 5/18/7 observed what appeared to be a metal object 3 to 5 miles off the coast moving in an erratic manner and not like any known aircraft I’d seen. A vivid reflection is what made me notice the tiny object. I watched the object for roughly 60 to 90 seconds before filming the attached video. I immediately knew it was odd and called to my wife to come and look. Before I could turn the recorder back on it moved upwards and disappeared. I’m usually not out looking for videos to post but wanted others to see what I’d seen and judge for themselves.