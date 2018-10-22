In 1978 Steve Andrews claims that he witnessed a close UFO encounter in Cardiff (Wales), and had been abducted and taken on board a spaceship by aliens. He was hypnotically regressed by Dave Coggins to recall his experience. Steve Andrews is also known as “The Bard of Ely”, was born in Canton, Cardiff in 1953 and lived in Ely for 25 years, a suburb on the outskirts of Cardiff in South Wales. He is a singer-songwriter, writer and journalist with a strong interest in botany and conservation. Andrews is known for having a brightly coloured beard and being a Welsh icon.