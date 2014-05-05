Two days ago, a mysterious blue spiral with a weird round red object behind it was spotted appearing in the sky over Mexico. The said object was first seen by eye witness Kat Martin who realized that what she had seen that day was something extraordinary.

“My first reaction was “lens flare” but this blue spiral is too perfect and it reminds me the Norway spiral years ago. Moreover, I have never heard of a blue spiral lens flare. But what makes it even stranger is the round red object at some distance behind the blue spiral” Kat said.

Spectators say that the thing could be a blue electromagnetic pulse originating from an unknown source or a holographic display realized by a technology unknown to us. Whatever it is, the phenomenon surely needs a clear explanation. What do you think?

Comments

comments