This triangle UFO was recently filmed over Oregon.

Witness report: New capture over Oregon. Similar in shape to footage from 2011. Fortunately a star is noticed to help provide perspective and travel direction. Some frame by frame analysis of clearer images to notice the subtle changes about the lights such as colors changing on each corner to red and/or yellow. Other smaller and dimmer openings are hinted at but unfortunately the pixelated image doesnt prove definitive. Sorry the image stabilization is not as good on the camera as original. Captured at the last second while looking over my shoulder moving quietly…

– Author (whotookmymojo @ Youtube)