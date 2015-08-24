This recording was recorded with an infrared camera. This camera enables us to see protests in the infrared range. The human eye does not have the capacities to see the infrared range. The infrared camera caught this triangle UFO captured at night. The camera demonstrates a few articles like planes, however these can likewise be seen with the bare eye. The UFO was not unmistakable to the stripped eye and just appeared on the infrared camera. The UFO gives off an impression of being the scandalous TR-3B mystery plane. It demonstrates a considerable measure of likenesses of the items that were seen by thousands amid the Belgian UFO fold in 1990 and amid the Phoenix Lights occasions in 1997. This video is outstanding amongst other video’s demonstrating the presence of the TR-3B.

