Here’s one interesting footage of a triangular-shaped craft that was flying in the sky above US state Oklahoma. This was filmed earlier in March 2017.

Witness report: I was going home from OKC with my family, when I spotted this. It had been hovering for about a few seconds (from when I seen it), til I started recording. There’s an airbase near by, but it wasn’t for a few miles, and there’s no landing strip in that area.