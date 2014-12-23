UFO appeared after it is hit by lightning strike

UFO appeared after it is hit by lightning strike

In the midst of a present tempest in the US a UFO appeared. It’s dubious whether the UFO got hit by the lightning strike or whether it was using the lightning for it’s essentialness.

After the lightning strike the UFO gets the chance to be particularly unmistakable for around 30 seconds and illuminates the sky and the enveloping domain.

By then a minute lightning strike is heard and the UFO vanishes. Right when the UFO vanishes the range turns dull afresh.

Did the UFO open up a passageway remembering the ultimate objective to go to another estimation?

UFO Today made a short video examination of the recording to elucidate what happened.

Comments

comments