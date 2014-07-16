A strange beam of light from the sky and an unidentified flying object was seen simultaneously appearing over the Hollywood Hills in California.

A photographer who was passing by the area took snapshots of the landscape unsuspecting any bizarre anomalies. However, when he reviewed the photos he spotted something strange about it.

The next day, the witness sent the photos to MUFON which is an organization dedicated to the investigation of UFOs and other extraterrestrial phenomena.

The two images were reported to show a portal-like beam of light and a small dark UFO which seems to be emerging from the beam.

Some spectators suggest that the thing could be a living thing traveling through portals. However, non-believers say that the strange beam of light that was seen on the photos are just a result of a refracting sunlight in the camera lens.

