In 1988 the Knowles family guaranteed they experienced and were effectively pursued in their auto by a UFO on the Australian Nullarbor Plain.

The Knowles family and their two pet puppies had a UFO experience on while bridging the Nullarbor Plain in the early hours of the morning. The family depicted how a UFO shot over their auto and lifted it from the street underneath them.

They depicted how their voices changed in pitch, the family canine in the auto went insane, and the auto began shaking. Australian news outlets pronounced the peculiar episode a UFO experience and detailed that the auto was secured by weird tidy.

This video film of news outlets examining and meeting the family contains astounding declaration on an unusual and once in a while discussed UFO experience.

