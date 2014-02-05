Around 11:30am, on June 22, 1977, thirty-nine-year-old Yukio Ishida was driving along the bank of the Toyokawa Canal in Kozakai-Cho, Aichi Prefecture, when he saw an odd challenge floating over a working adjacent the conduit. He stopped his auto and kept on getting a gathering of six shots using a Canon F-1 camera with a 55mm point of convergence. According to a report disseminated by editor Hachiro Kubota in the Japanese periodical UFOs and Space “the indirect craftsmanship was splendid metallic in within with a greenish metallic spine around it and the center on top was raised into a curve.” After the UFO left the scene. Mr. Ishida sat in his auto for several minutes prior to continuing with his drive. By and by he saw the question afresh, this time over some electrical links and shot the remaining four photos. It was moreover declared that many witnesses watched a flying plate over close-by Aichi High School.

