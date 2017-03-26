Witness report: Ok, it’s been a while since I uploaded a new video to my channel. I had to do some research of my own in order to find out the truth about this phenomena. I went to area 51 with a couple of fellow UFO enthusiasts. We captured this interesting footage. This object appeared out of nowhere. It started to move faster until it reached an incredible speed. It did not make any sound, no sonic boom. It was only after the video analysis we noticed a second and even a third object in the video. We don’t know what this object was. Like I said it was captured just outside the border of area 51. What could it be?