Recently, a motocross biker was making an unusually dangerous stunt when a UFO shoots past him. The Unidentified Flying Object looked like a dark blue orb UFO which appeared in the sky as the rider gets into mid jump.

Many believed that the said UFO was hanging around because it was too curious about the rider, risking his life doing what he loves. It is believed that aliens have infinite sometimes incredibly long lifetimes, however, accidents could still cause their death. Because of this, they calculate the risks of everything in their heads first before doing any move.

Do you think this UFO is spying the motocross rider? Watch the video and you decide.

Comments

comments