This was filmed over Baltimore, MD on 24th October 2018 and it was just recently reported to MUFON.

Witness report: Three white lights in a Right angle triangle next to TV hill that fade. While driving to the park with my cousin to take my dog for a walk, i noticed 3 lights in a triangle pattern to the right of the tv hill towers. i started recorded, we had to go around a couple blocks as there was traffic and road work at the time and no where to pull over. the video i am attaching shows the lights to the right of the tv towers. the topic most light quickly fads out while the other 2 remain and then start to fad out. at this time i can not get a hold of my cousin to make a report.

Author (source: MUFON)