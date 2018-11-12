On October 2018 Esteban Zavala was driving back to San Diego, California with his grandmother at around 4.23 am.

They were having a regular conversation when suddenly everything went silent and all they could do was point at the sky.

Estaban and his grandmother looked up and I saw five UFOs floating over the houses and the beach of Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico.

Then they stopped and immediately went live on Instagram to avoid speculations about video editing and other things.

Above the unedited live video of the UFO sighting in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico.