Recently, this video of a huge UFO gliding in the sky surfaced online and was shared by a local facebook page and viewed more than 3 million times. In the video, it can be seen that the size of the UFO is way bigger than other sightings posted online in closer look its size could be twice or thrice the length of a full-grown tree.

Due to how the UFO was properly documented, many netizens particularly the ones living in the town of Kuala Krai in Malaysia thought that the sighting was authentic. The news broke in the entire community and was featured in Malaysian news.

Tracing the video, we found out that it first went viral in 2016 and was originally posted in Youtube. Experts dissected the video and concluded that it was fabricated while the Malaysian police confirmed that there were no sightings or any incidences reported to them about it.

Furthermore, it was believed that this video had undergone Computer Generated Imagery (CGI). One youtube user named Damien White posted his investigation about the said sighting and posted the possibility of how it was made using computer graphics.

Although the video is most likely been fabricated, some still believes that the sighting was real.

