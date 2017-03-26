UFO Sighting on tape over Manchester in United Kingdom earlier this month.

Witness report: This UFO was spotted over Heywood Manchester. This footage was captured with an Ipad on the 3rd of April of the 2018. The family dog started barking when he saw this scary UFO sighting. The light grew as it came towards the family as they took photo’s with their Iphones. These photo’s failed but the video footage was great. This great disc shaped UFO was being filmed with their smart phones. The object seemed to be turning into a light ring. They zoomed into the object what gives us the amazing the amazing image .This footage offer some of the best video evidence ever of UFO encounter ever.

Author (UFO Today @ Youtube)