Another video seems to demonstrate a UFO in the skies over Gloucestershire. Ryan Gribbon recorded it on March 13 at around 5 pm in Hucclecote, Gloucester. Numerous UFO fans say that it is a persuading film.

The episode came after Rob Wheatman got a video of an interesting light in Elmbridge a couple days prior.

Loot said that he saw the abnormal light, which he portrayed as a brilliant star, from the garden in Elmbridge, originating from the south. Victimize, who zoomed in on the abnormal light, got more fascinated with the orange light that originated from it that voyaged rapidly upper east.

He said his video recorder has a 40x zoom that is sufficient to get pictures of the strange light that he saw.

The lights are as yet unidentified and no clarifications yet. Do you have recommendations of what the lights are?

