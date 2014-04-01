Soheila Nickros witness UFO sighting after she looking outside 3 am yesterday, Mach 31, 2018, when she saw a very strange sky that appears to be orange/reddish but even more strange was an object with a beam of light that seemly stands motionless in the sky.

Soheila already surprised by the strange colored sky wonders whether the object is a UFO or not.

Besides the strange colored sky that is currently being observed around the world, especially in the US, is it possible that the UFO Beam is a reflection of a street light or a camera reflection?

But comparing the UFO Beam with the outlines of the street light it is not the same, maybe a lens flare but since the camera moves a slightly, the lens flare must follow the motion of the camera, in this case the UFO beam still stays at the same spot.

