This UFO sightings was videotaped over Las Vegas on 24th July back in 2015 and it was just published online.

Witness report: I shot this video from my backyard in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, Nevada on the night of July 24, 2015. The location where these were filmed was above and beyond the Las Vegas Mountain Range which is at least 22 miles from my home where I was filming and is restricted airspace. I know they were a minimum of 22 miles away because you can see them go behind the mountain which is 22 miles away at 21:16:56 on the time stamp in the lower right-hand corner of the video. I know some of you don’t like it when I speed the video up but in this case, there was a lot of footage I wanted to show so I sped it up by five times. There are many times that these amazing objects perform stunts that are unheard of with our current technology and it’s much easier to see when the video is running at a faster pace. I also know that some of you don’t like the music but many others do so I add background music because the night vision camera does not record audio. Turn your sound down or mute the video if you don’t like the music and it will be a win-win situation for all viewers. I recently decided to put MUFON to the test and turned a video in that is just as amazing as this one and they are the very same objects. It has been two weeks and I still haven’t heard a peep. I am very curious to find out whether or not they will even contact me. Finally, I have some great news… I have been wanting to buy a Nikon Coolpix P900 which gas an 83X optical zoom and 16.1 million megapixels for a long time now and I finally got it about a week ago. It will be great for taking close up photos of where I film and hopefully some of the objects I film. Right now I am just learning how to use it so I can take the best photos possible. I will put a slideshow video out soon showing you how sweet everything works.

Author (UFOs Over Vegas – Steven Barone @ youtube)