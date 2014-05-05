MILWAUKEE (WITI) – Unidentified Falling Object – it’s a UFO that has one neighborhood man scratching his head. His van harmed by an extensive protest, yet as such, nobody can state precisely what that question is. The harm is broad, the proprietor of the van thinks the question tumbled from the sky. It’s a puzzle that plays out like a scene of “The X-Files.”

“I was like, what is that?! What happened?! I kept looking around and I couldn’t see where it came from. It had to have come from the sky,” said Michael Robinson. You could classify this case as an “X-Mas File” just days before the holiday and Marshall Robinson is getting a special delivery. Maybe it fell from Santa’s sleigh, or maybe it came from space. “It’s like a cone shape, but on the top it’s heavy and inside it’s hollow,” said Robinson. Robinson says Tuesday he got a call from his neighbor. “She heard a loud ‘thump,’ she was looking out the window,” said Robinson. He saw his van with a huge gash. “There was no footprints around or nothing,” Robinson said. The rear window shattered and an odd object was found next to it. “It looked like a barbecue grill in the snow,” Robinson said. Robinson has been racking his brain all week trying to figure out what caused so much damage. “It’s a round-something, looks like it might be the cover to an engine or something,” said Robinson. Robinson called Milwaukee police. “They was baffled,” Robinson said. “They couldn’t figure out where it came from.” Robinson says police noted it smelled like diesel fuel, and took the heavy object as evidence. No one could have thrown this, based on the damage, Robinson is convinced the object dropped from above. “That’s a lot of force to put a dent in the top of the van like this,” said Robinson. For now, the chunk of metal is unidentified, unexplained and now most certainly unforgettable.

