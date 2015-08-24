In the video taken in HD, the moon is zoomed in the editor and spots a moving object. The series of videos posted on YouTube show moving objects in the clips. One object looks like it’s powered by rocket jets.

Crow777, who took and posted the video, says he never posts fake videos. These clips are only edited to manipulate color and contrast to further highlight the mysterious moving objects. The UFO is clearly moving like it is controlled by highly intelligent beings.

Given that these flying objects took minutes when passing near the moon, Crow777 says it is possibly a satellite orbiting the Earth. However, in the video, it seems to pass the moon faster than a satellite and it looks too near the moon, sparking more questions.

Is it operated by aliens? Are there extraterrestrial beings who are visiting Earth’s moon? What could this possibly mean?

