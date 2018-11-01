Interesting UFO video over Albufeira in Portugal. This was recorded on 13th August 2017.

Witness report: Two big balls flying by with different speeds

I was walking the dog, and when I looked back to call him, I saw this two big balls flying by. They have different speed. It was really weird… I stopped the video to take a picture. It’s not so good one…

I thought immediately it was an UFO, I am near the Faro Airport and know exactly how are the planes and helicopters.

When I get home I showed the video to everyone and everyone says it was really very weird. I tried to get some answers online in portuguese, and nobody could explain anything, or others didn’t even respond my emails.

Someone gave me this website to report it, but I didn’t do it for a long long time, just because I don’t understand some of this questionary.

Recorded with Samsung Galaxy S5

Author (source: MUFON)