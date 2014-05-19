The understudy and business visionary Manny Ceniceros trusts he got a UFO in the night sky amidst a present ride home.

He uncovered to her mom to drive and lower the window to record the abnormal looking thing. It motivated an enthusiastic reaction that it was only a flying creature, however when he returned home and traded the video, he found that it was not a winged creature or an owl or anything like it.

Ceniceros expect that he got a UFO, as individuals may call it. He says that he was not wanting to discover anything that time as he simply anticipated that would get film for now video of his screen-printing business.

Ceniceros recorded the video while his mom was driving close Dos Lagos Golf Course on Monday at around 11 pm in Anthony, N.M. An amazing saucer-molded UFO presumably showed up around 25 seconds in the video and after that in a split second vanished.

Manny’s sister Berenice Ceniceros said that she saw a light flash, yet did not center it since she thought it was one of the lights on the roadside. When they returned home, they saw that it was unmistakable and it was genuinely a UFO.

Manny said that he was suspicious as to UFOs and sightings, yet he is specifically beginning to expect that UFOs may exist.

Comments

comments