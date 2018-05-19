This UFO Video recorded in the sky above Medford, Oregon.

Witness report: At the Medford airport. Looked up it was hovering and then flew a straight path hovered and 90 degree change in flight path. Me and 4 other guys were sitting outside at work watching a thunderstorm pass by. One guy said what is that. We looked up and saw a black cylinder hovering above us to the NW about 1000 to 2000 feet. It hovered there for a minute or so. I ran and grab my phone and started to video record it. It flew in a level path to the NNE, I am guessing about 1/2 mile and came to a hover while maintaining the same altitude. Hovered for a second ( when I zoomed in on the video recording I noticed a flash of red on top. Very faint.). Then did a 90 degree turn and flew to the NW. Once on the NW path you could see it accelerate while maintaining the same altitude, and it flew out of my sight. I recorded it for 3 minuets. It was black and did not make any sound that I could hear. There was an airplane running on the ground so I could not hear much. It was a great siting and I am glad I was able to record it. I was very excited to witness this amazing sight. I am a firm believer and believe we are not alone. I am a helicopter pilot and know about flight. I was very excited to share this experience with my friends and colleagues. I even shared it with my wife (who is not a believer) and she couldn’t explain it. Always keep your eyes up!